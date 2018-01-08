D-Link Demonstrates New Connected Innovations at CES 2018

D-Link showcases new 11AX routers, next generation Covr Wi-Fi Systems, and mydlink solution.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international provider of networking solutions D-Link today introduced new products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company announced products and solutions that offer more comfort and convenience, more peace of mind, more power and performance, and more seamless coverage to meet the demands of consumers today who require reliable home networking for the ever-increasing number of connected devices.

D-Link showcased the new mydlink Connected Home Ecosystem with new products and the new mydlink app. Products include the CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree DCS-1820LM 4G/LTE Outdoor Camera, as well as other new smart cameras, smart plugs, and a water sensor. D-Link's new mydlink ecosystem consolidates non-router mydlink devices under one single app, increasing smart automation possibilities and enabling rich features such as cloud recording and IVA. Its One-Tap feature allows consumers to easily control multiple devices and bundle multiple actions into scenarios. BLE makes setup simple and quick, and 3rd party compatibility with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, and IFTTT means that mydlink meets the needs of every smart home owner, without locking them into any one ecosystem.

D-Link also announced its next generation Covr whole home Wi-Fi solutions powered by the QualcommMesh Networking Platform. The Covr Dual Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203) brings whole home network coverage within reach of more consumers due to its affordable price. It is the first mesh system with swappable covers in different colors. The Covr Tri Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System (COVR-2202) was selected as a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree. It delivers powerful performance and speed, and its smart backhaul feature uses smart antennas to automatically optimize backhaul signal between the Covr Points for a more reliable connection. Both Covr Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems feature Smart Roaming, Smart Steering, and seamless connection for homes of any size and on multiple devices simultaneously. The solutions are also scalable, as users can add extra Covr Points depending on their individual needs. Setup and management are simple with the D-Link Wi-Fi app.

The new DIR-X6060 and DIR-X9000 11AX Ultra Wi-Fi Routers offer premium performance for multiple devices in dense environments. The DIR-X6060 is a dual band router with combined speeds up to 6000 Mbps, and the DIR-X9000 is a tri band router with combined speeds up to 11,000 Mbps. Featuring improved coverage and 4x more capacity over 11AC with a 1.8GHz quad-core processor that delivers higher network speed, they are the ultimate routers for simultaneous HD and 4K streaming, VR, gaming, and cloud/remote storage. 4x4 MU-MIMO allows more users to perform even more data intensive tasks on more devices with less network congestion. With BSS Coloring and OFDMA, the routers deliver more efficient networking for extreme home networks, especially in device-dense environments. The routers can be set up and managed with the D-Link Wi-Fi app.

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

