Shipments Of Products With HDMI Interface Nears 900 Million Devices In 2017; Total Installed Base Approaches Seven Billion

HDMI Showcase Features Latest Technology Innovations, including the HDMI 2.1 Specification, at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --HDMI/i> Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) reports that almost 1,800 licensed HDMI Adopters, representing a broad range of product categories, are expected to have shipped nearly 900 million HDMI-compliant products in 2017 for a total cumulative installed base approaching seven billion devices.

The recent release of the HDMI 2.1 Specification, global distribution of Premium HDMI Cables and emergence of new HDMI-enabled product categories are sparking new product innovation and more exciting consumer experiences.

The announcement was made here at a press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show. HDMI LA is exhibiting in South Hall 1 in booth #20542.

"High Dynamic Range (HDR) with brilliant 4K UltraHD resolution TVs along with the content to match were rare just a few years ago but are now widely available," said Rob Tobias, president of HDMI LA. "Now with the launch of the HDMI 2.1 Specification, and the emergence of HDMI-enabled virtual reality, augmented reality, drone cameras and automotive categories, HDMI technology continues to enable future capabilities plus expansion into new consumer and commercial areas."

HDMI 2.1 Specification Highlighted at CES

The HDMI LA booth at CES features manufacturer demonstrations of HDMI 2.1 capabilities including Dynamic HDR, eARC, high bandwidth video and the Ultra High Speed Cable.

"The development and launch of the HDMI 2.1 Specification released November 28, 2017 was an enormous achievement by our Technical Working Group," said Robert Blanchard of Sony Electronics, president of the HDMI Forum. "And our 92 member companies are continuing to develop capabilities and features to meet the demands for higher performance."

The HDMI 2.1 Specification features include:

Higher resolutions and faster refresh rates including 8K60Hz and 4K120Hz and support for resolutions up to 10K .

. Dynamic HDR support ensures every moment of a video is displayed at its ideal values for depth, detail, brightness, contrast and wider color gamuts.

The Ultra High Speed HDMICable supports 48G bandwidth for uncompressed HDMI 2.1 feature support and has very low EMI emission.

eARC simplifies connectivity and supports the most advanced audio formats, highest audio quality, and ensures compatibility between audio devices and upcoming HDMI 2.1 products.

Enhanced refresh rate features ensure an added level of smooth and seamless performance and include:

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) reduces or eliminates lag, stutter and frame tearing for more fluid and better detailed gameplay.



Quick Media Switching (QMS) for movies and video eliminates the delay that can result in blank screens before content is displayed.



Quick Frame Transport (QFT) reduces latency for smoother no-lag gaming, and real-time interactive virtual reality.

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) allows the ideal latency setting to automatically be set allowing for smooth, lag-free and uninterrupted viewing and interactivity.

Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program Achieves Worldwide Distribution

The Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program now includes 90 participating HDMI Adopters and cable manufacturers. They represent several hundred major brands and resellers in the U.S., Asia and Europe who have learned to "Trust the Cable with the Label," making sure their Premium High Speed HDMI Cables are ready for today's 4K/UltraHD products. Premium HDMI Cables are required to be tested and certified only at HDMI Authorized Test Centers (ATCs), and every length of every model line has to be certified in order to get the authentication anti-counterfeiting Premium HDMI Cable Label. A display of major brand cables with the special labels and the scanning app are on display at the HDMI LA booth.

HDMI Alt Mode for USB Type-C and Power Delivery Demonstrates Enhanced Capabilities

HDMI Alt Mode for USB Type-C' allows HDMI-enabled source devices to utilize a USB Type-C connector to directly connect to HDMI-enabled displays; and utilizing the USB Type-C Power Delivery feature can fully power the source device. On display at the HDMI LA booth will be manufacturer prototypes demonstrating enhanced capabilities including HDR support and power delivery.

