Aerogel Market to Grow at 11.6% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aerogel Market is forecast to reach $785.4 million by 2022 from $453.0 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 11.6% during (2017-2022) driven by superior thermal resistance than conventional insulation materials, thinner and lighter nature coupled with being an environmentally friendly material nature of aerogel; while North America is the largest market followed by APAC.

Browse 96 Market Data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aerogel Market by Type (Silica, Polymer, and Carbon), Form (Blanket, Panel, Particle, and Monolith), Processing (Virgin, Composites, and Additives), Application (Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation, and Performance Coating) - Global Forecast to 2022" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/173480-aerogel-market-by-form-and-application-building-insulation-oil-gas-aerospace-automotive-industrial-cryogenic-global-trends-and-forecasts-up-till-2017.html.

The key companies profiled in the aerogel market report are Aspen Aerogels (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Aerogel Technologies (US), Nano High-Tech (China), Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech (China), Active Aerogels (Portugal), Enersens (France), Jios Aerogel (South Korea), BASF (Germany), and Svenska Aerogel (Sweden).

APAC projected to be fastest-growing aerogel market during the forecast period. By region, the aerogel market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This high growth is expected to be driven by the emerging players in the region and increasing demand from the construction, automotive, and aerospace applications.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Aerogel Market by Type (Silica, Polymer, and Carbon), Form (Blanket, Panel, Particle, and Monolith), Processing (Virgin, Composites, and Additives), Application (Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation, and Performance Coating) - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=173480.

The composites will be the fastest-growing processing segment in the aerogel market. By processing, the composites segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the aerogel market between 2017 and 2022. High growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increased focus on R&D and demand from various applications including performance coating and day-lighting & LVHS. This report covers the studies which includes market segmentation based on type, form, processing, application, and region and their sub segments, market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, value chain analysis, porter's five forces analysis with respect to the aerogel market and profile of the key players in the aerogel market.

The polymer Aerogel Market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Higher demand for polymer aerogels is due to their higher mechanical strength than silica aerogels. Additionally, the strong thermal resistance of polymer aerogels is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The oil & gas segment to account for the major share of the aerogel market till 2022. However, factors such as its high manufacturing cost and poor mechanical strength is expected to restraint its demand during the forecast period.

Order a copy of "Aerogel Market by Type (Silica, Polymer, and Carbon), Form (Blanket, Panel, Particle, and Monolith), Processing (Virgin, Composites, and Additives), Application (Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation, and Performance Coating) - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=173480.

The aerogel market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, processing, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been sub segmented into silica, polymer, carbon, and others (metal, metal oxides, metal chalcogenides, carbides, and quantum dots). Based on form, the market has been sub segmented into blanket, particle, panel, and monolith. Based on processing, the market has been sub segmented into virgin (as manufactured), composites, and additives. Based on application, the market has been segmented into oil & gas, construction, transportation (automotive, aerospace, and marine), performance coating, day-lighting and LVHS, and others (pharmaceuticals, industrial & cryogenics, military & defense, consumer appliances, personal care & cosmetics, clothing & outdoor gears, and research activities). The market has also been segmented on the basis of regions into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 37%, Tier 2 - 50%, and Tier 3 - 13%

By Designation: C Level - 50%, Director Level - 31%, and Others - 19%

By Region: North America - 28%, Europe - 22%, APAC - 17%, Middle East & Africa - 28%, and South America - 5%

Another research titled Glycinates Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the glycinates market is estimated to be valued at $927.2 million in 2017 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89%, to reach $1,234.3 million by 2022. The magnesium glycinate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The feed additive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. Companies such as BASF (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), Albion Laboratories (US), Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical (China), Galaxy Surfactants (India), Novotech Nutraceuticals (US), Schaumann (Germany), Dunstan Nutrition (New Zealand, Aliphos (Belgium), ADAMA (Israel), Chaitanya Chemicals (India), Provit (Poland) have been profiled in this 131 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1260108.

Explore more reports on Chemicals Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml