Merfantz Launches FieldAx - Field Service Management Software for Elevating Industry Standards

Not many users are keen to use the old versions of Facebook or Gmail; updating their web version of the application has been a big win. A flexible solution 'FieldAx' is designed by Merfantz Technologies to help companies effectively manage and grow their Field Service business.

FieldAx shines with more innovative features than other Field Service applications.

Advantages of FieldAx

FieldAx is a fantastic product for small business owners and companies who help organizations managing any kind of work tasks that need to be performed on sites. For instance, needing to fill in a document on site.

Customers will immediately be able to take advantage ofFieldAx with an entire view of field service operations -right from tracking customer details, to tracking the site engineer's visit location.

With the benefit of the job-controlling capability, this gives the office team ability to schedule and track the job progress right from the office. Not only that, but it can also automatically schedule recurring jobs based on the contract's scheduling policy.

One can setup the default template for invoice, job sheet and also set job status, status color as desired. This stays consistent between desktop and mobile.

Who Uses FieldAx?

FieldAx is great for use for HVAC, disposal services, security & alarm, door & construction, electrician, plumbers, pest control, land, locksmith, septic & drain, security, property services and appliance repair industries.

Features of FieldAx

Job Sheet Management

Contract Management

Customer Database

Dispatch Management

Technician Calendar

Work Calendar

Electronic Signature

Service Engineer Profile

Vehicle/Equipment Mapping

Parts Inventory Control

Invoice & Payment

Online Payment Integration

Pricing and Availability

FieldAx is available now and licences start at around $45 per user per month. See pricing details here .

For any further queries or customization inquiry, please contact support@fieldax.com.

Try a Free Demo Today! - Click Here

Additional Information

To learn more about FieldAx, please visit: Knowledge Base and Videos

About Merfantz

Merfantz Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an emerging multi-technological service provider for various cloud platforms like Salesforce and applications with the partnership of various leading cloud platform providers, we awe our customers, appraise and appreciate their thoughts to mold their businesses better, along with our deep cloud technology expertise.

Our agile software development approach helps us to build customer-expected solutions with 100% satisfaction. We always drive our team with a process-oriented system.

