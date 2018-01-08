LONDON, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Male Condoms, Female Condoms, Diaphragms, Sponges, Vaginal Rings, Subdermal/Contraceptive Implants, Intra-uterine Devices (IUDs), Copper IUD, Hormonal IUD

The global contraceptive devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the market was estimated at $12.1bn and dominated by the condoms submarket followed by the IUD submarket.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new186-page reportyou will receive67 tables and 84 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 186-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global contraceptive devices market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global Contraceptive Devices Market Forecast to 2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global contraceptive devices marketby type:

- Condoms:Male and Female

- Diaphragms

- Sponges

- Vaginal Rigs

- Subdermal/Contraceptive Implants

- IUDs:Copper IUD and Hormonal IUD

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America:US & Canada

- Europe:the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

-Rest of the World (RoW):Latin America, Middle East & Africa

• This report discusses theSWOT AnalysisandPEST Analysisof the global contraceptive devices market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the global contraceptive devices market:

- Bayer AG

- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

- Allergan plc

- Ansell Limited (Now Humanwell)

- The Female Health Company (a division of VERU Inc.)

- Karex Industries

- Mayer Laboratories

- Kessel Medintim GmbH

- Okamato Industries, Inc.

- Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

- Eurogine S.L.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global contraceptive devices market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Contraceptive Devices Market Forecast to 2027: Male Condoms, Female Condoms, Diaphragms, Sponges, Vaginal Rings, Subdermal/Contraceptive Implants, Intra-uterine Devices (IUDs), Copper IUD, Hormonal IUD.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website:

https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2094/Global-Contraceptive-Devices-Market-Forecast-to-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

7Med Industrie

Actavis PLC.

Agile Therapeutics

Almirall, S.A

Andromaco

Ansell Limited

Anterion Therapeutics

APCOR R&M, Belgium

Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

Bayer HealthCare

Beiersdorf AG

BioRings

CEMAG

Chongqing Medical Equipment Factory Co., Ltd.

Church & Dwight, Co. Inc.

CITIC Capital

CONRAD

ContraMed, LLC

Cupid Ltd.

Evestra, Inc.

FEI Technologies

Femsays Inc

Gedeon Richter Plc.

GeSea Biosciences

Grunenthal

HLL Lifecare Limited

HRA Pharma

Humanwell

Hydra Biosciences

Hypermarcs

Implementos Plasticos, Ltd., Mexico City

Innova Quality S.A.S

Karex Berhad

Karex Industries

Kessel Marketing & Vertriebs GmbH

Kessel Medintim Gmbh

Mayer Laboratories, Inc

Medicines360

Merck

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Meril Life Science Private Ltd

Microchips Biotech, Inc.

Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mona Lisa N.V.

Naurex, Inc.

OCON Medical Ltd.

Okamato Industries

Origami Healthcare Products, Inc.

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute (OHRI)

OvaTech

PATH

Poly-Med Inc

Pregna International Limited

ProMed Pharma

Prosan International B.V.

QPharma

Raymond Limited

Reckitt Benckiser Group

ReProtect Inc.

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd;

Shenyang Liren Medical & Technological Co.

Shepherd Medical Company

SILCS, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

The Female Health Company

Theramex

Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co. Ltd

Tianjin Medical Instrument Factory

Veru Inc.

Vitality Medical Products

Yantai Family Planning Medicine & Apparatus Co. Ltd., China

Reckitt Benckiser Group, PLC

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com