Male Condoms, Female Condoms, Diaphragms, Sponges, Vaginal Rings, Subdermal/Contraceptive Implants, Intra-uterine Devices (IUDs), Copper IUD, Hormonal IUD
The global contraceptive devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the market was estimated at $12.1bn and dominated by the condoms submarket followed by the IUD submarket.
Report Scope
• Global Contraceptive Devices Market Forecast to 2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global contraceptive devices marketby type:
- Condoms:Male and Female
- Diaphragms
- Sponges
- Vaginal Rigs
- Subdermal/Contraceptive Implants
- IUDs:Copper IUD and Hormonal IUD
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
- North America:US & Canada
- Europe:the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
-Rest of the World (RoW):Latin America, Middle East & Africa
• This report discusses theSWOT AnalysisandPEST Analysisof the global contraceptive devices market.
• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the global contraceptive devices market:
- Bayer AG
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
- Allergan plc
- Ansell Limited (Now Humanwell)
- The Female Health Company (a division of VERU Inc.)
- Karex Industries
- Mayer Laboratories
- Kessel Medintim GmbH
- Okamato Industries, Inc.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
- Eurogine S.L.
