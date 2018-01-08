Alliance to focus on regulatory approval, commercialization and marketing of novel apabetalone therapy in Israel



CALGARY, Alberta, 2018-01-08 15:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Medison Pharma Ltd. ("Medison") for the Company's lead therapeutic candidate, apabetalone (RVX-208), in Israel and the Palestine Authority. Apabetalone is currently in development for the treatment of high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), and potential expanded indications.



Under the terms of the agreement, Medison has the exclusive rights to distribute and market apabetalone in Israel. Resverlogix is eligible to receive from Medison, ascending double digit royalties based on future net sales of the product in the region. If certain sales milestones are reached total royalty payments are estimated to potentially reach in excess of US$100 million over the entire patent life in the region. Medison will be responsible for all regulatory, sales and marketing costs for apabetalone in the Israel region.



"This partnership with Medison is an important validation for our lead molecule apabetalone and our BET inhibition technology," stated Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. "Patients in Israel have access to an innovative world class health care system. Having Medison as a leading partner is instrumental in the commercialization and marketing of apabetalone for the many high-risk vascular disease patients in the Israel national health system," McCaffrey added.



"Apabetalone represents a potential new and important therapeutic approach to risk reduction for areas of critical unmet need in Israel such as CVD, diabetes, and CKD. We look forward to the continued clinical success of apabetalone and working with Resverlogix in fulfilling Medison's vision to provide innovative treatments to patients in Israel," stated Meir Jakobsohn, CEO and founder of Medison.



"Israel represents an important market for medical innovation," stated Kenneth Lebioda, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Resverlogix. "We will continue to work closely and strengthen our ongoing collaboration with Medison to ensure successful regulatory approval and commercialization of apabetalone in Israel," Mr. Lebioda added.



About Medison



Medison is Israel's leading marketing group, representing innovative niche healthcare solutions to companies such as Biogen, Amgen, Shire and Ipsen. Employing a comprehensive approach to sales and service, Medison supplies and maintains long-standing relations with HMOs (Health Maintenance Organizations), local medical centers and physicians. Backed by three generations of experience in the healthcare industry since 1937, Medison is uniquely qualified to provide the complete spectrum of integrated services for international companies looking to enter or expand their presence in the Israeli healthcare market.



About Resverlogix



Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is the first and only BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET protein called BRD4. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile. Apabetalone is the only selective BET bromodomain inhibitor in human clinical trials. Apabetalone is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 DM and low high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and is expected to be initiated in a Phase 2a kidney dialysis trial designed to evaluate biomarker changes and safety parameters in up to 30 patients with end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis.



Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).



