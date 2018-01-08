Arion Bank will be offering the ISK denominated covered bonds series ARION CB 22 on 10 January 2018. The Bank will also be issuing a new inflation linked bond series ARION CBI 48. The new series has a 2.50% coupon (inflation linked), has semi-annual annuity payments, matures in January 2048 and is callable on and after January 2023.



According to Arion Bank's issuance schedule the Bank intends to offer ISK denominated covered bonds on the first Wednesday of every month throughout the year.



See the Bank's website for the issuance schedule: https://www.arionbanki.is/english/about-us/investor-relations/debt-investors/is suance-sched



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.