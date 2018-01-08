Nýherji and its subsidiaries Applicon and TM Software hafa merged under the name Origo, see company announcement published on January 5, 2018. For this reason, Nýherji's orderbook symbol in Nasdaq Iceland's trading system will be changed to ORIGO as of January 11, 2018. However, a change in Nýherji's name in the trading system will not be performed until after the company's shareholder meeting has approved the name change.



Company name Current symbol New symbol Date of change



Nýherji hf. NYHR ORIGO 11.1.2018