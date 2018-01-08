Study shows how incident analysis can be applied to portfolio and engagement strategies



TORONTO, 2018-01-08 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics, today released a thematic research report titled, Understanding ESG Incidents: Key Lessons for Investors. Based on analysis of over 29,000 incidents that took place from 2014 to 2016, the report identifies prominent incident categories, where incidents are occurring, and which industries are most involved. The report also considers how incident analysis can be integrated into portfolio strategy, including industry tilts, beta analysis and security selection, as well as corporate engagement processes.



Sustainalytics' incident collection framework covers 45 incident categories and 60,000 sources of information worldwide, and provides comprehensive insight into company activities that generate undesirable social or environmental effects. The key findings from Sustainalytics' report include:



-- Quality and safety and business ethics are the two most common ESG incident types, accounting for 30 percent of all incidents; -- The banking industry accounts for 19 percent of all incidents, more than twice the amount of the next most exposed industry (food products); -- Adjusting for differences in industry size, the automobile industry is the most incident prone, and real estate is the least; and -- Over 40 percent of incidents occur in the U.S., the highest concentration of any country.



"Incidents can reveal policy gaps, weak enforcement mechanisms and even vulnerabilities in corporate strategy," said Doug Morrow, director of Thematic Research at Sustainalytics. "The analytical framework we develop in our report can help investors assess their exposure to ESG incidents and apply this information in their portfolio decision-making and engagement processes."



Sustainalytics' research found that high-impact incidents are associated with a six percent average decline in the market cap of affected companies. Additional analysis found that a portfolio of top incident performers outpaced the global equity market by 11 percent from 2014 to 2017, suggesting outperformance potential of incidents analysis.



