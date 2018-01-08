Increasing demand from enterprise organizations leads to formation of a new Innovation Advisory Board



ATLANTA, 2018-01-08 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QASymphony, a leader in enterprise software testing, completed a record 2017, with annual revenue growth of 113 percent. Other highlights include:



-- Grew customer base by 33 percent, including numerous Global 2000 customers -- Opened a London office to support growing international demand -- Raised $40 million in a Series C round of funding led by New York's Insight Venture Partners -- Announced plans to "invest and expand" over the next three years while a primary competitor, Micro Focus (formerly known as HP Quality Center), announced plans to "rationalize and stabilize" its portfolio -- Named the 8th fastest-growing private software company in America on the Inc. 5000 2017 list -- Created an external Innovation Advisory Board to support rapid product innovation in 2018 and beyond



"Exceptional market demand from global enterprises led us to significantly exceed our growth goals in 2017," said QASymphony CEO Dave Keil. "An increasing number of large organizations have adopted our qTest platform as a modern, enterprise-grade alternative to dated legacy solutions that no longer met their needs. These organizations face increasing pressure to deliver higher quality software faster, and our platform is uniquely capable of serving the needs of agile, DevOps and BDD teams. To further strengthen our competitive advantage, we have formed an Innovation Advisory Board composed of experienced enterprise technology leaders, who will work closely with our team to ensure our long-term product leadership."



Inaugural members of the QASymphony Innovation Advisory Board include Zubin Irani, CEO and Founder of cPrime, a market-leading Atlassian partner; Hartley Caldwell, Head of Debit and STAR Technology at First Data Corporation; Israeli Ben-Ashai, former telecom and software tech leader; and Todd Joseph, Interim CTO for Insight Venture Partners portfolio companies and former Microsoft technology executive.



"I have had the pleasure to work closely with QASymphony for three years and have seen first-hand how they have become the market-leading provider of enterprise testing solutions," said Zubin Irani, CEO and Founder, cPrime. "Not only are their products best-in-class, but their team is one of the best I have ever worked with. I'm honored to be part the Innovation Advisory Board and to contribute to the next phase of QASymphony's growth."



About QASymphony



QASymphony accelerates digital transformation with software testing solutions that help enterprises prioritize quality, develop reliable software and increase speed to market. The qTest platform streamlines software testing in agile and DevOps environments and centralizes testing efforts across the enterprise. By taking a strategic approach to quality, QASymphony enables enterprises to develop higher-quality software, faster, to better support new business models and customer experiences.



The qTest platform streamlines development workflows by seamlessly integrating testing with leading automation, development and delivery tools including Atlassian's Jira, CA Agile Central, Github, Selenium, Cucumber, Jenkins and many more. QASymphony is trusted by leading enterprises including Salesforce, Barclays, Cisco, Samsung, Verizon and Office Depot.



