Shell Development Oman has awarded a contract to Hussam Technology Company LLC (HTC) to develop and install two solar PV systems at schools in Oman.

In a bid to support its Solar for School's program, and encourage the development of Small and Medium enterprises, Shell is investing in firms willing to construct solar PV systems.

Its latest venture has seen HTC awarded a contract for the design and construction of two PV systems, which will be installed at two public schools - Kaab Bin Barsha School in Saham and Al Asma's bint Al Harith school in Sohar - located in Oman's Al Batinah North Governorate.

Bifacial PV panels, which are designed to allow light to enter from both sides, effectively generating more electricity, will be used for both systems. It is reportedly the first time such panels will be installed in Oman.

