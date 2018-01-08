Finn Partners Expands Its Global Tourism Practice with Acquisition of the Brighter Group in London

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Global marketing and communications firm, Finn Partners, announced it has acquired The Brighter Group, a highly respected London-based PR and marketing firm focused on the travel and tourism sector. Debbie Flynn, founder & CEO of the Brighter Group, will serve as managing partner; Steve Dunne, current chairman of the Brighter Group will become senior partner, strategy; and Fiona Jeffery, non-executive director will take on the role of global tourism advisor for Finn Partners.

The firm will be known as The Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company, with a staff of 22, providing clients with PR, marketing and representation services. Among the firm's global clients are Belize, Dubai, Intrepid Travel, Jordan, Air Europa and South African Tourism. Flynn will report to Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, who leads EMEA from London and Gail Moaney, managing partner, tourism practice leader, Finn Partners, New York.

Peter Finn, founding partner of Finn Partners commented, "Our tourism group is one of our core US practice areas and we have been eager to add a London travel team so that we can offer support in EMEA to our existing client base. Bringing the Brighter Group on board is the perfect solution for us."

"Building our presence in London has been a top priority. On the heels of acquiring ABI, an international B2B industrial marketing and PR company in London and Frankfurt, we're now adding The Brighter Group. Our London office now has a staff of about 50 and Finn has almost 70 PR professionals in EMEA overall," continued Finn.

Debbie Flynn, commented, "After founding Brighter over 22 years ago and building it up to be one of the UK's most successful travel PR groups, I feel that a sale of the business to Finn Partners is in the best long-term interests of our valued clients and loyal staff. Finn Partners has expertise in areas such as digital and technology that will complement the Brighter Group and add more value to our clients."

"I am excited at the prospect of leading the business for many years to come and incredibly proud of what the team has achieved. I am very confident that under its new ownership, the business will continue to flourish and grow," said Flynn.

SI Partners, global consultancy and M&A advisor to creative and technology businesses with hubs in Hong Kong , London , New York and Singapore , advised Brighter Group on the deal.

https://youtu.be/ytHnetcswsM

About The Brighter Group

Founded in 1995 by Debbie Flynn, The Brighter Group is one of the biggest independent travel and tourism PR, representation and marketing consultancies in the UK and works with clients from every sector of the travel industry. Clients include airlines, cruise lines, hotels, tour operators, travel agents, travel technology companies and tourist boards. The agency has a staff of 22 all of whom are fueled by the company's values of making a difference through commitment, connectivity and creativity. Find us at brightergroup.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrighterPR.

About Finn Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in six years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With 575 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are located in: Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.comand follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

