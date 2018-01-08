Ripple News UpdateMany readers panicked when checking Ripple prices this morning because a popular web site excluded Korean exchanges from its calculation of Ripple prices.The result was a seemingly sharp drop in XRP's value.What's shocking is that CoinMarketCap did not warn investors about the change, nor did it explain the shift thereafter. Investors simply discovered the move by checking CoinMarketCap.com. This sparked panic and then a frantic search for answers.Those searching online found.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...