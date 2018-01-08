Personal care and cleaning products manufacturer McBride was under the cosh on Monday as it said full-year earnings would be broadly in line with the prior year while operating profit for the first six months of the year will below the board's expectations. In a trading update for the six months to the end of December 2017, the company said it starts the second half with household sales growth prospects "significantly" ahead of expectations, but weak trading in the European Personal Care & ...

