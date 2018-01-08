Frontier Smart Technologies, a leading supplier of digital audio technologies, today announced it is adding support for the Amazon Alexa Voice Service to its SmartSDK. The company will be previewing its Alexa implementation at this year's CES.

The Frontier SmartSDK is an advanced and flexible multi-ecosystem software solution, which supports the latest audio technologies, including the Alexa Voice Service. Together with Frontier's Minuet hardware platform, the SmartSDK enables third-party brands and manufacturers to develop voice-enabled audio devices quickly and cost-effectively.

Frontier's SmartSDK with Alexa is currently being demonstrated and is planned to be available to customers in mid-2018. Frontier is one of a small number of systems integrators working with Amazon to integrate Alexa into its solutions.

Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Smart Technologies, said:

"We are delighted to be adding the Alexa Voice Service, one of the most popular voice services, to Frontier's SmartSDK. For third-party brands, this new application will be a key driver in the increasingly competitive smart audio space."

Frontier is the world's leading supplier of technology solutions for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontier's audio products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled wireless speakers and soundbars from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs. Customers supplied by Frontier Smart Technologies include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Hama, JBL, Marshall, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, UrbanEars, Yamaha, and many more.

