Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics study on the food service industry. A leading food service company wanted to forecast outcomes and distribute resources to meet the business requirements. The client was able to measure, manage, and scrutinize the marketing performance to augment market efficiency and ROI.

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig, "The food services industry mainly relies on the supply chain to reach out to the markets and meet the relentless demands of the target customers."

The primary objective of the food chains and restaurants is to increase their customer base by offering low-cost options. The food service sector is affected by varying economic volatility, market dynamism, and consumer preferences. So, key companies within the industry space are discovering ways to meet the persistent demands of their customers and progress the expectations.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to meet the increasing demand for quality products and target niche market segments. The client was able to reconsider their brand offerings and unveil new products in niche market segments to strengthen their presence in the food service industry.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Determine the actual ROI of their activities

Measure and optimize the marketing activities

This marketing analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Enhancing their business performance

Understanding customer behavior across multiple locations

View the marketing analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/food-service-marketing-analytics

