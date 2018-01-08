QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/08/18 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX)(OTCQX: NMKEF)(FRANKFURT: N0T) is pleased to announce that it has produced and has made available for pick-up by its customer, another 2 tonnes of battery grade lithium hydroxide solution, made from Whabouchi spodumene concentrate. To date, the Corporation has delivered 3 tonnes of lithium hydroxide solution produced from its Whabouchi spodumene concentrate.

An independent laboratory, the Centre National en Electrochimie et en Technologies Environnementales (CNETE), has confirmed that the lithium hydroxide solution produced by Nemaska Lithium to date comply to the following specifications:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market LiOH Specs(i) Nemaska Lithium -Span of Max values LiOH Specs ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LiOH, wt% 54.8 - 56.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ca, mg/kg 10 - 100 less than 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Na, mg/kg 20 - 500 less than 20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K, mg/kg 10 - 250 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mg, mg/kg 10 less than 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fe, mg/kg 5 - 21 less than 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Al, mg/kg 10 less than 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CO2, wt% 0.035 - 0.35 less than 0.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cl, mg/kg 15 - 100 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SO4, mg/kg 50 - 300 less than 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cr, mg/kg 5 - 100 less than 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cu, mg/kg 1 - 5 less than 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ni, mg/kg 1 - 10 less than 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Si, mg/kg 20 - 30 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zn, mg/kg 10 less than 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sol. Acid, mg/kg 40 - 1000 less than 50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Data from publicly available company product list.

"Cathode producers are primarily concerned with the impurity levels in the lithium hydroxide they receive from suppliers, as these impurities impact the overall performance of the battery. Our lithium hydroxide compares very favourably to that of our peers in the industry and is well within the acceptable specification limits of cathode producers globally. Following discussions with multiple cathode makers, I believe ours is one of the best lithium hydroxide products available today," said Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium.

In addition, Nemaska Lithium is pleased to report that it has received an installment payment of C$4.6M from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) for having achieved the second milestone in the development of the Phase 1 Lithium Hydroxide Plant.

