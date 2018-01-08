$10+ Billion Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Rising Significance of Big Data Among Brick-And-Mortar Businesses

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Wi-Fi Based Location Analytics Solution, Wi-Fi Based Indoor Positioning Systems), Location Type, Application, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to grow from USD 2.94 Billion in 2017 to USD 10.72 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.54% during the forecast period.

Several factors such as the rising competition between online and offline retail businesses, increasing significance of data analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses, and penetration of mobile devices are driving the market growth. The adoption of Wi-Fi analytics solutions and services is high in the verticals, such as retail, hospitality, sports and leisure, and healthcare; this as boosted the growth of the market.

The global Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented by component (solutions and services), application (footfall analytics, customer engagement, Customer Experience Management (CEM), customer behaviour analytics, and customer loyalty management), location type (indoor location and outdoor location), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), vertical, and region. The services component is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as these services help organizations in easily deploying the software, either on-premises or on the cloud.

The retail vertical is expected to have the largest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. More and more brick-and-mortar businesses across various verticals, such as retail, hospitality, sport and leisure, healthcare, and transportation, are deploying guest Wi-Fi to provide free internet connectivity to their customers.

The gap between online and offline retail is driving the recent boom of technological innovations in customer analytics in brick-and-mortar retail stores. With the power of big data and in-store marketing analytics, retailers can capture real-time data of their customers' traffic patterns and gain insights to measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and merchandising.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2017

4.3 Market Regional Analysis



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Competition With Online Businesses

5.1.1.2 Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Across Physical Venues

5.1.1.3 Penetration of Smartphone Devices

5.1.1.4 Rising Significance of Big Data Among Brick-And-Mortar Businesses

5.1.1.5 Increasing Government Initiatives for Smart City Development

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Data Privacy Issues

5.1.2.2 Government Regulations and Policies

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rapid Adoption of IoT Across Enterprises

5.1.3.2 Rapid Adoption of Social Media for Customer Engagement

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Complexities in Gathering and Integrating Data From Omnipresent Platforms



6 Wi-Fi Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions, By Type

6.2.1.1 Wi-Fi Based Location Analytics Solution

6.2.1.2 Wi-Fi Based Indoor Positioning System

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services, By Type

6.3.1.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.2 Managed Services



7 Wi-Fi Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Footfall Analytics

7.3 Customer Engagement

7.4 Customer Experience Management

7.5 Customer Behavior Analytics

7.6 Customer Loyalty Management



8 Wi-Fi Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Wi-Fi Analytics Market, By Location Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Indoor Location

9.3 Outdoor Location



10 Wi-Fi Analytics Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail

10.3 Hospitality

10.4 Sports and Leisure

10.5 Transportation

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Others



11 Wi-Fi Analytics Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cisco Systems

13.3 Skyfii

13.4 Purple

13.5 July Systems

13.6 Zebra Technologies

13.7 Euclid

13.8 Cloud4wi

13.9 Fortinet

13.10 Ruckus Wireless

13.11 Yelp

13.12 Key Innovators



