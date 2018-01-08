Newline Group (Newline) today announced the appointment of Andrew Pecover as Senior Underwriter for the Directors Officers Liability insurance product.

Carl Overy, CEO of Newline Group stated, "We are very pleased to have Andrew on our team. His expertise and reputation in the D&O market will help propel Newline's growth in this segment."

Mr. Pecover brings more than 20 years of experience in this business segment to Newline. He most recently served as a Financial Lines Class Underwriter at MS Amlin. His background in financial products spans multiple roles across the industry, including experience at a managing general agency, Lloyd's syndicates and brokerage firms.

Mr. Pecover is based in London and reports to Stephen Gordon, Chief Underwriting Officer of Newline Group.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through two underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's and Newline Insurance Company Limited. From its headquarters in London, offices in Leeds, Cologne, Singapore, Melbourne and Malaysia, and presence at Lloyd's China in Shanghai, Newline underwrites international casualty and cargo business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of Odyssey Re Holdings Corp., whose companies are collectively known as OdysseyRe. OdysseyRe is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance and specialty insurance. With a network of more than 35 offices in 13 countries, OdysseyRe is a global enterprise committed to providing local service. OdysseyRe is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit www.newlinegroup.com.

