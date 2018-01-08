MyTaskit Founder and CEO Wins CEO TODAY Award

Kevin Hutchinson Received the Prestigious Yearly Award, which is Given to CEOs who Show Great Leadership and other Skills

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Kevin Hutchinson, MyTaskit founder and CEO, has won the 2017 CEO Today USA Award. The honor is presented annually to CEOs who demonstrate and define leadership, innovation and strategic vision in today's business world. MyTaskit is a game-changing work coordination software platform for service businesses.

"As someone who's devoted his career to innovation, I'm honored to receive this award," said Hutchinson. A recognized expert in developing technology companies, prior to founding MyTaskit he was the CEO of Prematics and founding CEO of Surescripts, the largest health information network in the U.S.

Hutchinson launched MyTaskit in 2015. Within two years, users of the application exceeded 1,000 service pros and 50,000 registered owners.

"Our biggest milestone was when we launched MyTaskit Pro and saw technicians who used to use paper work orders and time sheets, adapting to our platform using their tablets or mobile phones in the field to coordinate work with their service managers," Hutchinson said, adding that he is currently leading the expansion of the software platform from the recreational and commercial marine market into the construction, industrial equipment and property management markets.

MyTaskit provides a subscription-based work coordination platform for the general service industry that's easy to use, fits with existing work processes, and saves time by simplifying day-to-day task coordination and job tracking. It's the comprehensive solution service businesses need to work and communicate smarter and more efficiently. With it, service work is coordinated internally between staff, externally with subcontractors and customers. Because it's paperless, it's far more accurate and less time consuming than traditional methods.

