The "The Global Market for Smart Coatings" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart coating market is segmented into self-healing coatings, electrochromic coatings, thermochromic coatings, hydrophobic coatings, superhydrophobic coatings, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and piezoelectric coatings.

Smart coating producer competitive analysis

The key players in the global smart coating market are profiled including products and target markets.

Smart coating end user market analysis

The global smart coating end user application market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, marine, medical healthcare, military defence, packaging, textiles and apparel, energy, oil gas.

This report will answer the following questions:

How large is the current market for smart coatings?

What is the status of these technology areas?

What is driving deployment of these coatings?

What are the potential market opportunities?

Who are developing these coatings and in what market?

Report contents include:

Stage of commercialization for smart coatings, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for smart coatings including potential revenues, growth rates etc.

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Companies profiled in the report include Autonomic Materials, Covestro, SLIPS Technologies, Suprapolix BV, Battelle, Oceanit, Tesla Nanocoatings and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Types Of Smart Coatings

3 Anti-Corrosion Smart Coatings

4 Anti-Icing Smart Coatings

5 Anti-Fouling And Easy-To-Clean Smart Coatings

6 Anti-Microbial Smart Coatings

7 Electrochromic Coatings

8 Thermochromic Coatings

9 Hydrophobic Coatings

10 Superhydrophobic Coatings

11 Oleophobic And Omniphobic Coatings

12 Self-Healing Coatings

13 Poly (Ionic Liquid) Coatings

14 Metal-Organic Framework (Mof) Coatings

15 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market

Companies Mentioned

Autonomic Materials

Battelle

Covestro

Oceanit

SLIPS Technologies

Suprapolix BV

Tesla Nanocoatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cj5758/global_market_for?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006190/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Paints and Coatings