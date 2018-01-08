sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,477 Euro		+0,225
+89,09 %
WKN: A2H81W ISIN: CA4592211078 Ticker-Symbol: 31G 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CANNABRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CANNABRANDS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CANNABRANDS INC
INTERNATIONAL CANNABRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL CANNABRANDS INC0,477+89,09 %