Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of cellulose nanofibers.

The market is growing fast in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's leading chemicals manufacturer recently announced plans for cellulose nanofiber production, with trial production starting next year.

Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States. Product are available for commercial trials and will find wider application in packaging and composites over the next few years.

The global nanocellulose market comprises:

Micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, cellulose nanofibers (MFC/NFC/CNF).

Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC/CNC) and

Bacterial cellulose (BC)

Report contents include:

Global production capacities

Current products.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Nanocellulose

4 Cellulose Nanofibers Market Structure

5 SWOT Analysis For Cellulose Nanofibers

6 Regulations And Standards

7 Regional Initiatives And Government Funding

8 Cellulose Nanofiber Applications

9 Cellulose Nanofiber Technology Readiness Level (Trl)

10 Cellulose Nanofiber End User Market Segment Analysis

11 Composites Including Thermoplastics And Rubber Additives

12 Paper Board

13 Textiles

14 Medical Healthcare

15 Coatings, Films Paints

16 Aerogels

17 Oil And Gas Exploration

18 Filtration And Separation

19 Rheology Modifiers

20 Printed And Flexible Electronics

21 3D Printing

22 Cellulose Nanofibers Company Profiles (24 Company Profiles Including Production Capactities, Products, Production Processes, Commercial Applications, Collaborations, Target Markets And Contact Details)

23 Main Nanocellulose Research Centres (23 Profiles)

24 References

Companies Mentioned

American Process Inc.

Asahi Kasei

Borregaard

Chuetsu Pulp Paper Daicel

Daiichi Kogyo

Daio Paper

Imerys

Innventia AB

Nippon Paper

Oji Holdings

Seiko PMC

StoraEnso

Sugino Machine

Related Topics: Nanotechnology, Technical Textiles, Nanomaterials