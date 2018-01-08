The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of cellulose nanofibers.
The market is growing fast in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's leading chemicals manufacturer recently announced plans for cellulose nanofiber production, with trial production starting next year.
Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States. Product are available for commercial trials and will find wider application in packaging and composites over the next few years.
The global nanocellulose market comprises:
- Micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, cellulose nanofibers (MFC/NFC/CNF).
- Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC/CNC) and
- Bacterial cellulose (BC)
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities
- Current products.
- Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
3 Nanocellulose
4 Cellulose Nanofibers Market Structure
5 SWOT Analysis For Cellulose Nanofibers
6 Regulations And Standards
7 Regional Initiatives And Government Funding
8 Cellulose Nanofiber Applications
9 Cellulose Nanofiber Technology Readiness Level (Trl)
10 Cellulose Nanofiber End User Market Segment Analysis
11 Composites Including Thermoplastics And Rubber Additives
12 Paper Board
13 Textiles
14 Medical Healthcare
15 Coatings, Films Paints
16 Aerogels
17 Oil And Gas Exploration
18 Filtration And Separation
19 Rheology Modifiers
20 Printed And Flexible Electronics
21 3D Printing
22 Cellulose Nanofibers Company Profiles (24 Company Profiles Including Production Capactities, Products, Production Processes, Commercial Applications, Collaborations, Target Markets And Contact Details)
23 Main Nanocellulose Research Centres (23 Profiles)
24 References
Companies Mentioned
- American Process Inc.
- Asahi Kasei
- Borregaard
- Chuetsu Pulp Paper Daicel
- Daiichi Kogyo
- Daio Paper
- Imerys
- Innventia AB
- Nippon Paper
- Oji Holdings
- Seiko PMC
- StoraEnso
- Sugino Machine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/445rfl/global_market_for?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006199/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Nanotechnology, Technical Textiles, Nanomaterials