PR Newswire
London, January 8
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 5 January 2018 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1396.81
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1384.29
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1415.16
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1402.64
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/