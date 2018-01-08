Global eHealth Market Trends, Players & Outlook Report 2018 - Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "eHealth - Market Trends, Players & Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report introduces the key components of the ehealth market and identifies the products and services of most interests in the health industry, including IoT-enabled medical devices, telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. The particular nature of health industries has been considered in regard to data sensitivity and regulation.
It evaluates the initiatives and strategies of players coming from different sectors, particularly facing the strong incumbents (medtech giants). The positioning of each category of players has been also addressed by taking the competitive landscape into account.
Finally, in examining the gaps which lie between promising benefits and what is required for ehealth deployment and adoption, the challenges linked with data security and interoperability, organisational changes within healthcare industries, as well as the business model are analysed.
The silver economy', encompassing both medical-oriented ehealth solutions and non-medical wellness applications, is also analysed through players' strategies and market challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology & Scope
2.1. General methodology of reports
2.2. Definition and scope
3. Ehealth markets
3.1. Market overview
3.2. Ehealth services
3.2.1. Telemedicine and remote monitoring
3.2.2. Care delivery platform
3.2.3. Personalised care
3.2.4. Other emerging ehealth services
3.3. IoT landscape in healthcare industry
3.3.1. IoT medical devices and medication
3.3.2. Data interoperability issue
3.4. The silver economy
3.4.1. Technological solutions with a mainly medical dimension (ehealth applications)
3.4.2. Non-medical solutions
4. Player strategies
4.1. Overview
4.2. Medtech companies and pure players
4.2.1. Royal Philips
4.2.2. Tunstall
4.3. Insurers
4.3.1. AXA Assistance
4.3.2. John Hancock
4.4. Digital players
4.4.1. Apple
4.4.2. Google
4.5. Telcos
4.5.1. Telefnica
4.5.2. Orange Healthcare
5. Market analysis
5.1. Key issues for future development
5.1.1. Demographic and societal changes
5.1.2. Regulatory environment
5.1.3. Financing model
5.1.4. Silver economy: a driving force for ehealth adoption
5.1.5. Care supply side evolution
5.2. Market estimation and forecast
5.2.1. Connected medical devices
5.2.2. Connected services
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- AXA
- AbbVie
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agency for Healthcare
- AllianceHealth Oklahoma
- Allscripts
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- American Medical
- American Telemedicine
- American Well
- Anthem
- Apple
- Ascension Health
- Association
- Association
- athenahealth
- Avera Health
- Baxter
- Biogen Inc.
- Biovotion
- Blue Cross
- Blue Shield
- Brockton Hospital
- COCIR
- Calico
- Cardiocom
- Cerner
- Cleveland Clinic
- Community Health
- Continua Health Alliance
- Coordinator for Health
- Corventis
- Darty
- Dexcom
- Dignity
- Duke University
- eDevice
- EMC2
- ETSI
- Empatica
- Epic
- European eHealth
- European patients - Smart
- Fitbit Surge
- Fnac
- Foundation
- Framework
- Geisinger
- Google Capital
- HCA
- HIMSS
- Harmonie Mutuelle
- Harvard Medical School
- Health Alliance
- Hitachi Data Systems
- Hpitaux de Toulouse
- IBM Watson Health
- iGetBetter
- ITU
- Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise
- Intermountain
- Interoperability
- Jawbone
- Jawbone UP3
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kaiser Permanente
- Lift Labs
- Lively
- MEDITECH
- MIT
- Medtronic
- mHealth Summit
- MisFit
- Nike
- Nokia
- Novartis
- Novartis AG
- Office of the National
- open Services
- Orange
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Permobil
- Personal Connected
- Philips
- Philips Respironics
- Polar
- Proteus Digital Health
- PwC
- Qualcomm Life
- Red Cross Spain
- Research and Quality
- Rock Health
- Royal Philips
- SAP
- Sage Bionetworks
- Salesforce
- Samsung Gear S
- Sanofi
- Social Wellth
- Systems
- TIMEX
- Texas Medical Center
- TicTrac
- United Nations
- Validic
- Verily
- Vodafone
- Vodafone Americas
- Welltok
- Withings
- WTO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cnq5w2/global_ehealth?w=5
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716