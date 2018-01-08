Data Center Virtualization Market Worth 8.06 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Data Center Virtualization Market by Type (Advisory & Implementation Services, Optimization Services, Managed Services, Technical Support Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 3.75 billion in 2017 to USD 8.06 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 69 market data Tables and38 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Virtualization Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-virtualization-market-66995679.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The market is primarily driven due to reduced enterprise operational costs and enhanced business agility, demand for unified and centralized management of data centers, and increase in data center complexities.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=66995679

Based on type, the optimization services segment of the Data Center Virtualization Market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on type, the optimization services segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The optimization services segment includes services for virtualization health check, data center disaster recovery, performance management, and virtual data center optimization assessment. Optimization services assist data center administrators to easily manage and scale their data centers. Hence, the demand for optimization services by organizations is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment of the Data Center Virtualization Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment of the Data Center Virtualization market is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. SMEs are adopting off-premises/cloud-based data center virtualization on a large scale to minimize the costs of hardware and maintenance for on-premises data centers, which are more suited to their financial budgets. Therefore, the SMEs segment is expected to register a high growth rate in the Data Center Virtualization Market.

Based on vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on vertical, the healthcare segment of the Data Center Virtualization Market is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. Healthcare organizations have moved to data centers and cloud services to manage and process the ever-growing amount of data, which provides huge growth opportunities for Data Center Virtualization vendors.

North America is expected to lead the Data Center Virtualization Market in 2017

North America is estimated to lead the Data Center Virtualization Market in 2017, as organizations in this region are early adopters of the Data Center Virtualization technology. Additionally, the presence of key market players in this region, such as VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), and Citrix Systems (US) is driving the adoption of data center virtualization. This region is also experiencing very high cloud adoption and to improve their infrastructure, cloud service providers are adopting virtualization services. Many other organizations are opting for Data Center Virtualization to increase agility, scalability, and flexibility of their private data centers, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the Data Center Virtualization Market in this region.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=66995679

Some of the major Data Center Virtualization vendors include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Citrix Systems (US), Adobe Systems (US), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Cisco Systems (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Radiant Communications (Canada), HPE (US), AT&T (US), Huawei (China), HCL (India), and IBM (US).

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

Browse Related Reports

Modular Data Center Market by Functional Module Solution (All-In-One Module and Individual Module), Service, Data Center Size, Tier Type, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/modular-data-centers-market-996.html

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market by Solution (SDN, SDS, SDC, and Application), Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Managed Services), Data Center Type, Verticals, and Regions - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market-1025.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets