With effect from January 12, 2018, the subscription rights in ICTA AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including January 24, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ICTA TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010740290 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147918 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from January 12, 2018, the paid subscription shares in ICTA AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ICTA BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010740308 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147919 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.