According to a decision of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus from 8 January 2018, the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Mr. Andres Trink, Mr. Tõnu Toomik and Mr. Teet Roopalu have been extended from 1 January 2018 until 31 December 2020. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with three members: Mr. Andres Trink (The Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik and Mr. Teet Roopalu.



According to the Articles of association of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Member of the Supervisory Board is appointed for three years.



