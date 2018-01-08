Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - Explorex Resources Inc. (CSE: EX) (FSE: 1XE) (the "Company" or "Explorex") The Board of Directors of Explorex are saddened to announce that on Sunday December 31, 2017, ZENAIDA ("ZENY") MANALO, Chief Financial Officer of Explorex Resources Inc., passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62.

Bill Wishart, Chairman and long-time friend of Zeny stated: "We are deeply mournful of Zeny's passing and extend our sincere condolences to her family. Acting as both director and officer she was instrumental in the formation and success of many junior companies over the past 25 years. Zeny's passion for her profession, her drive and character will truly be missed as a friend and colleague to many of us in the industry."

We thank all our shareholders and friends for their kind words and we will continue to pursue the goals and high standards established by Zeny.

Current management will be assuming the role and responsibilities of Interim CFO while the Board seeks to identify a replacement.

About Explorex Resources Inc.

Explorex is an exploration company that owns 100% of the Chrysler Lake project, and has an option agreement to acquire 100% in the Cobalt-Paragon project, both of which are located within the Cobalt Embayment region of north-eastern Ontario. The cobalt projects form a nucleus of a strategy to acquire additional projects where the commodity focus is on metals critical to rechargeable battery technology. The Company also owns 100% of the Silver Dollar project, subject to issuance of an additional 800,000 shares.

