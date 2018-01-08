D-Link Expands Covr Family of Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems

Tri- and Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems offer the latest in Wi-Fi technology to deliver seamless, ultra-fast Wi-Fi in even the largest homes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link has launched two new products in its Covr Whole Home Wi-Fi range. Powered by the QualcommMesh Networking Platform, the AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi System (COVR-2202) and AC1200 Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203) provide dead spot free, high-speed, seamless Wi-Fi to meet the demands of the modern smart home.

Offering one seamless whole home network, the Covr Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems provide the performance and connectivity needed to support the many connected devices found throughout the modern smart home.

Featuring MU-MIMO technology for higher and more efficient throughput, the AC1200 Dual-Band Covr Points in COVR-C1203 virtually eliminate annoying Wi-Fi deadspots, and create a zone of dedicated high-speed, seamless Wi-Fi for homes up to 5000ft2. Ideal for enjoying bandwidth-hungry multimedia applications throughout the house, without loss of performance.

For those who need more power and Wi-Fi coverage in larger homes, the COVR-2202 is ideal. The system comprises two high-performance AC2200 Tri-Band Covr Points (two 5 GHz bands and one 2.4 GHz with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 866 Mbps and 400 Mbps respectively) that virtually eliminate Wi-Fi dead spots and provide fast Wi-Fi to homes of up to 5900 ft2.

To help ensure that connectivity is never compromised, D-Link has implemented smart roaming technology in both of these products. Smart roaming is designed to continually analyze the wireless signal strength between your devices, helping to automatically connecting them to the Covr Point with the strongest Wi-Fi signal.

For those who prefer a wired connection for specialist devices such as Network Attached Storage (NAS), smart TVs and gaming consoles, two Gigabit Ethernet ports per Covr unit give a solid, dependable wired performance.

The effortless plug and play setup through either the D-Link Wi-Fi app or web-based interface means, you don't have to know your bits from your bytes to enjoy seamless, comprehensive and reliable Wi-Fi throughout your home.

"With the number of connected devices increasing in the home, capacity has become an important feature for technology providers to deliver in order to meet consumer expectations," said Gopi Sirineni, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Products like the D-Link Covr, powered by our Mesh Networking platform, have become the essential ingredient for today's connected home, delivering seamless, reliable and high-quality connectivity throughout the home and across all devices."

Key benefits include:

Availability and Pricing

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

