Sex tech innovator highlights Fuse and Esca massagers powered by Kiiroo

OhMiBod's eighth year at International CES shines a light on the impact of interactivity in couples' intimacy courtesy of one of the most exciting partnerships in sexual health tech. The manufacturer's recently released Fuse and Esca massagers-both powered by Kiiroo technology-will join other OhMiBod sexual health and lifestyle innovations in booth 31937 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) South Hall.

"Through our partnership with Kiiroo, we have created two of the world's most sophisticated massagers," said Suki Dunham, OhMiBod founder. "The technology underlying the Fuse and Esca massagers is the future of intimacy, unlocking new levels of interactivity-no matter where you are in the world."

OhMiBod's Fuse is a dual-stimulating, touch-sensitive vibrator with first-of-its kind, bi-directional controls of the Fleshlight Launch powered by Kiiroo. This built-in tech helps couples share pleasure from any distance, while creating new options for intimacy by connecting to webcams and virtual reality content. It can also sync with encoded videos.

The Esca by OhMiBod is a lightweight, wearable massager with a G-spot-centric design. Ideal for both solo play and couples, Esca links to the Wi-Fi-enabled OhMiBod Remote App. Through the app, users can drive their own pleasure or invite partners to take control from anywhere in the world. They can also enjoy customized and pre-set vibration patterns, touch controls, chat, and orgasm logging on Android and iOS devices.

OhMiBod Fuse and Esca are both Bluetooth-enabled and provide partners with visual feedback via LED. They also connect to all Kiiroo products. The products are both available for purchase on OhMiBod's web store, Lovelifetoys.com and Kiiroo.com and retail for $149 and $119 respectively.

"There's no better way to kick off the year than at CES," added Dunham. "Each year, we bring groundbreaking technology to the world, while also increasing acceptance of products focused on improving sexual health and wellness."

Kiiroo CEO Toon Timmermans echoed the sentiment. "The Kiiroo-OhMiBod partnership is changing the way people experience intimacy all around the world. It only makes sense that we debut our revolutionary collaboration at the world's largest gathering for tech lovers."

In 2016, Engadget editors named OhMiBod's Lovelife krush Kegel exerciser winner of the "Digital Health and Fitness Product" category at the "Best of CES Awards."

About OhMiBod

OhMiBod is the creator of the original music-driven vibrator and an award-winning innovator of technology-focused pleasure products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, USA, OhMiBod seeks to be the catalyst that shifts cultural attitudes toward intimacy and self-pleasure and the vital role they play in one's sexual health and well-being. For more information on OhMiBod and its range of pleasure products and accessories, visit www.ohmibod.com.

About Kiiroo

Amsterdam based Kiiroo is an award-winning tech company that has been a leader in the teledildonics industry since 2013. Working at the intersection of technology and human interest, Kiiroo developed a unique technology that enables users to be intimate from a distance. Along with their interactive devices, a highly secure social networking platform was created to provide a safe place for online interaction. Kiiroo is constantly innovating to forge new and better ways for couples to connect from a distance in an increasingly digitalized world.

