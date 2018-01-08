The company's move toward developing LCW modules on the commercial scale by utilizing liquid crystal material helps it solidify its position as a market leader in the European smart glass market.

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 8,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the European smart glass market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany with the 2017 Technology Innovation Award. Merck, headquartered in Germany, has developed liquid crystal windows (LCW) for smart glass and window systems. Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany's LCW technology helps achieve high transparency, resulting in superior display attributes in comparison to competing smart glass companies.

A unique proposition of Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany's proprietary technology is that the switching between light transmission states takes only a few seconds, while other commercially available smart glass or smart window technologies take approximately 3 to 15 minutes to change their light transmission state. The faster response time provided by LCWs using licrivision' provides consumers a more convenient and on-demand change of atmosphere.

"With Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany serving as one of the world-leading liquid crystal materials manufacturers, the company can meet a wide volume of customer demand. The dimensions of its LCW modules are not limited by technical feasibility, and up-scaling the window size according to production requirements is possible," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst, Afia Allapitchai.

Key application diversity is another area that helps Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany's licrivisionTM stand apart from the competition:

The main application is in the building and construction sector, where solar and light control features are added to building exteriors and on-demand privacy is delivered to rooms and partitions.

In addition, the technology is used in the automotive sector for constructing sunroofs in cars.

"Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany supplies liquid crystal models, which are cells that contain liquid crystal material that can be used as intermediates. These cells are then sold to partnering companies for assembly into glass products to form their own commercial LCW modules for use in private homes. The initiatives were undertaken by Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany to supply finished LCW modules in the near future, as well as provide technology licensing and the supply of intermediate materials to customers, allow the company to address business opportunities present in the smart glass market," said Afia.

"Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany has successfully leveraged its in-house technical expertise and research capabilities in liquid crystals to develop LC materials for windows under the brand of licrivision' for providing value-added and sustainable benefits to smart glass users," said Afia.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged innovation to successfully develop a technology that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany

We create brilliant perspectives and crystal clear images by developing specialty chemicals for demanding applications, from liquid crystals and OLED materials for displays and lighting to effect pigments for coatings and cosmetics through to high-tech materials for the electronics industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

