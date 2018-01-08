Acquisition combines the power of recall measurement with robust diagnostics and predictive analytics to provide industry with best-in-class platform for managing the campaign lifecycle



RHINEBECK, N.Y., 2018-01-08 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Advertising and Brand Specialist Phoenix Marketing International (PMI) today announced the acquisition of Nielsen's TV Brand Effect (TVBE) assets, which provide resonance tracking capabilities to measure memorability and quality of advertising campaigns as a way to improve ROI. In addition to providing the most comprehensive family of Ad and Brand performance measures in the industry, the acquisition expands Phoenix's already significant presence in the Media and Consumer Packaged Good sectors.



The announcement was made by Allen R. DeCotiis, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Marketing International. "This acquisition provides incredibly unique value to our clients," adds DeCotiis. "Phoenix will deliver the most comprehensive measurement tools in Ad and Brand performance to assure that the information is impactful on the financial performance of our customers."



Martha Rea, President of Phoenix Marketing International adds, "We are excited about adding these capabilities to our solutions set as it will assist with the rapid expansion of PMI's worldwide product/service offering for our clients. Access to both Nielsen and PMI databases allows the advertising consultants to conduct extensive analytics and bring unparalleled insights to our clients."



"Phoenix's suite of in-market advertising effectiveness tools has always embraced a 360º view of measurement covering media, message and creative. TV Brand Effect's ability to track and optimize media weight and program placement complements our end-to-end AdPi platform," says Jaime Hodges, EVP of Phoenix Ad and Brand Solutions. "This equips clients with a one-stop solution for the most timely and accurate information to make decisions along the campaign continuum -- pre-launch, in-flight, as well as a second-to-none intelligence building resource to inform future campaigns."



Nielsen will retain its other Brand Effect assets.



About Phoenix Marketing International Phoenix Marketing International is one of the largest global marketing services firm with a major specialization in the ad and brand performance measurement space. Phoenix has extensive research and consulting experience across the Automotive, Financial Services, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Technology, Media, Restaurant, and Travel/Leisure sectors. Phoenix Marketing International helps clients improve their Brand and Communications, create and refine the products and services that they deliver, and optimize the Customer Experience driven by those commitments.



Michael Volpatt michael@larkinvolpatt.com 415-994-8864