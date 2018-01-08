Technavio's latest market research report on the global aircraft engine electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global aircraft engine electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly market is the growing global passenger traffic and the demand for fuel-efficient aircraft.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global aircraft engine electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of CFRP-based electrical harness bracket

Use of solid-state electrical system in conjunction with software configuration tool

Use of smart glasses to assist engine wire harness and cable assembly process

Development of CFRP-based electrical harness bracket

In aerospace manufacturing the use of CFRP-based parts and components is increasingly being employed. Composites have been playing a crucial role in transforming the fuel economy of commercial aircraft. In the last three decades, the average fuel utilization of commercial aircraft has plummeted by around 27% for wide-body aircraft, whereas narrow-body aircraft has witnessed a drop of around 35%. Composites have largely contributed in increasing the fuel efficiency of operational aircraft with the help of advanced engine mechanism.

According to Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace components, "Aviation stakeholders are vigorously seeking options that help them achieve a sustainable model of aviation operations. Engine OEMs are using composites for manufacturing various parts and components like fans, turbine blades, and protective cases. Such innovations have helped to reduce the overall weight of a part or component and enhance the engine's fuel efficiency."

Use of solid-state electrical system in conjunction with software configuration tool

Enhancement of the electrical system environment in commercial aircraft has attracted a considerable amount of interest from aviation stakeholders. OEMs are trying to reduce excessive electrical wiring in an aircraft by incorporating the decentralized distribution technology to ensure weight savings in aircraft. For example, GE Aviation has been supplying modular power tiles for Gulfstream G650 business jets, which helped reduce over three miles of extraneous wiring, resulting in a decrease of around 200 pounds of weight. These kinds of innovative approaches empower airframe manufacturers to design each aircraft with the flexibility to adapt to additional changes which also helps in the customization of aircraft without the requirement for extensive rewiring.

Use of smart glasses to assist engine wire harness and cable assembly process

Manufacturers and component suppliers are finding an innovative means to upgrade the skill set of employees to operate their plants with maximum efficiency due to the growing pressure to address aircraft backlogs. Smart glasses are one such development which helps in delivering critical, non-overlay information to assist the technician in troubleshooting tasks. Information such as checklists, diagrams, visual text, and other reference material in the operator's line of sight are provided by smart glasses. The technology also accepts voice commands to display reference images and instructional videos about the workflow. This ensures quick training among new and semi-skilled associates.

"The usage of smart glasses helps increase the response of the operator and assists the entire team in producing higher quality products. To increase productivity and ensure operational safety, it can also be implemented in the engine MRO," says Ramyabrata

