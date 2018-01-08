Ethereum News UpdateWere you surprised at Ethereum prices this morning? If the answer is yes, you are not alone. The sudden drop in ETH prices (without a corresponding fall in market cap) was perplexing at first glance. But then I dug a little deeper.It seems that CoinMarketCap.com changed how it calculates crypto prices. From now on, trades recorded on Korean exchanges will not be factored into the average price.This is a significant move because CoinMarketCap is where a lot of people go to check cryptocurrency prices. It is clear, simple, and as of today, free of Korean price distortion.Daily Ethereum Chart.

