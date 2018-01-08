Mobile computing solutions group Touchstar told investors on Monday that it was expecting results for its fiscal year ended 31 December to fall in line with market expectations driven by continued progress throughout the second half. Touchstar estimated profit after tax would come in at roughly £400,000 over the full-year on a turnover of approximately £8m, broadly in line with its previous trading year where the group reported a profit after tax of £475,000 on revenues of £7.62m. Touchstar ...

