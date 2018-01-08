Biopharmaceutical group Amryt Pharma has signed an exclusive distributor agreement for Lojuxta, its treatment for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) - a rare, life-limiting disease that impairs the body's ability to remove bad cholesterol from the blood - in Switzerland. The agreement is with Swiss pharmaceutical company RCC Pharma, which focuses on early access programmes in rare and orphan diseases. The company, which currently estimates that there are around 15 patients with HoFH ...

