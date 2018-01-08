Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal all-terrain vehicle (ATV) lighting system marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global ATV lighting system market is primarily dominated by the aftermarket products. There are several local and international players operating in this market. The introduction of LED lights and the constant advancement in LED technologies make the market competitive. The lights fitted by the OEMs in ATVs are not sufficient according to the need for these vehicles. Therefore, the demand for aftermarket products that are easy to install and can be fitted anywhere is increasing, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Major vendors are investing in R&D for the development of new technology and products, thus resulting in continuous innovation in the products.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive manufacturing research, "One of the factors contributing to the growth of the market is the easy aftermarket. The aftermarket segment offers high-quality parts and specialized service for the parts. Energy-efficiency and longevity are some of the features that propel the adoption of emitting diodes over incandescent light bulbs."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

HELLA

HELLA designs and sells lighting technologies, systems, and electronic components for the automotive industry globally. The company specializes in headlamps and electric control circuits. In the lighting division, the company manufactures work lights, front lights, headlights, taillights, beacons, and interior lights with halogen, xenon, and LED technologies. HELLA operates in more than 35 countries with 134 locations. The company supplies the automotive aftermarket segment with lighting, electrical, electronics, and thermal management parts.

Lazer Star Lights

Lazer Star Lights entered the manufacturing of lighting systems with its Billet lights in 1992. Since then the company has been one of the most well-known vendors in the lighting systems sector. Lazer Star Lights manufactures lights for Harley Davidson, cruise motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs, jeeps, wakeboard boats, off-road racers, and trailblazers. The company offers different types of lighting products, which can be easily installed and fitted in ATVs. The lights are highly durable and have impact-resistance lens. They are also water-resistant.

PIAA Corporation

PIAA Corporation offers lighting products for nighttime use, inclement weather conditions, and for off-road purposes, and focuses on R&D to bring in innovative products. The company has expanded its products from driving lights and fog lights to high-output replacement bulbs and wipers. PIAA Corporation offers lighting products that are approved for tract performances and are good for off-road conditions. The company also offers different types of mounting products, which are suitable to be used for night drives. PIAA Corporation manufactures all types of lighting products for the motorsport industry, and its light kits are easy to install.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries is an American company, which manufactures off-road vehicles such as snowmobiles, ATVs, and motorcycles. Polaris Industries offers high-performance lighting systems. The LED technology angled reflector and the proprietary shapes used in its lighting systems help in wide spreading of the light to increase the illumination of the path in front of the vehicle. This light also adds to the style of the vehicle.

Vision X USA

Vision X USA is one of the most well-known manufacturers of lighting products. The company's product development and marketing office are situated in the US, while the manufacturing, testing, inventory, and logistics departments are in Asia. The company's products are also used by the military, the US Fire Administration, and even the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

