

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) said that its Board has concluded that the neuroscience business warrants additional focus and investment and that there is a strong business rationale for creating two distinct business divisions within Shire: a Rare Disease Division and a Neuroscience Division.



Each division will benefit from sharper management focus, greater strategic clarity, and an increased ability to deploy resources to key growth priorities. The Board believes this will be an important first step in enabling both divisions to maximize mid- to long-term product sales, cash generation, and innovation.



In August 2017, Shire announced that it was conducting a strategic review of its neuroscience business.



Shire today said it expects to report the operational performance metrics of each division separately beginning with the first quarter of 2018. The second stage of the review will include continuing to evaluate all strategic alternatives, including the merits of an independent listing for each of the two divisions. The Company will give an update on the second stage of the review in the second half of 2018.



In addition, the Company confirmed that its debt repayment schedule remains on track and announces a target Non GAAP Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of below 2.5x by the end of 2018, excluding the effect of any bolt-on acquisitions or licensing transactions. Shire expects continued revenue growth driven by a diverse portfolio of leading brands including those within its Immunology franchise, which grew 21% in the first three quarters of 2017 on a pro forma basis.



In addition, Shire continues to have a promising late stage pipeline with fifteen programs currently in Phase 3. The Company projects total revenues to reach $17 billion -$18 billion by 2020.



