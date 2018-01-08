Global HetNet Test Equipment Market to 2023 - Segmented by Lab-Based Test Equipment & Field-Based Test Equipment

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Need for Coverage and Capacity Drives the Demand for Small Cells and HetNet Test Equipment

This study provides revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2023, market share analysis, and product analysis at the total level and the segment level. In addition, the geographic forecast is included in the scope of this study.



Service providers continue to increase their investments into the heterogeneous network (HetNet) infrastructure by deploying small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, and distributed antenna systems (DAS) to manage increasing capacity and coverage requirements. In addition, the market is moving in the direction of the centralized RAN (C-RAN) architecture that centralizes baseband functionality to be shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes. Compared to traditional base stations, C-RAN provides substantial performance and cost-related advantages, such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, and energy efficiency.



Networks are never the same as each network environment is unique. Each service provider network will include densely-populated metro areas that require different types of public and business services. In addition, a typical network can include a rural area with a small scattered population, a shopping mall, or a stadium. The main task of a HetNet is to address these diversified needs and provide continuous network coverage.



A HetNet can be defined as network that uses small cells/Wi-Fi/DAS and macros in the same network.



Research Scope



The global HetNet test equipment market is further segmented into the following:

Lab-based test equipment

Field-based test equipment

Research Benefits



Benefits of HetNets include increased support for differentiated services enabled by better coverage and quality of service (QoS):

Voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE)

Videoconferencing and unified communications (UC)

Increased access to cloud-based services

International roaming

Hosted private branch exchange (PBX) service

Preventing customer churn is the number one task for service providers. Because HetNets are extremely complicated from a technical point of view, test equipment has become vital to identifying service impairments, thus preventing customer churn.

Key Issues Addressed:

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Do future HetNet deployments present business opportunities for test equipment vendors?

What are the key drivers and restraints that will affect this market during the forecast period?

What are the technology trends and testing requirements in the global HetNets test equipment market?

Does existing HetNet test equipment meet end-user needs?

Which are the market participants to watch?

