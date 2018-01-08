Global HetNet Test Equipment Market to 2023 - Segmented by Lab-Based Test Equipment & Field-Based Test Equipment

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global HetNet Test Equipment Market - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Need for Coverage and Capacity Drives the Demand for Small Cells and HetNet Test Equipment
This study provides revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2023, market share analysis, and product analysis at the total level and the segment level. In addition, the geographic forecast is included in the scope of this study.
Service providers continue to increase their investments into the heterogeneous network (HetNet) infrastructure by deploying small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, and distributed antenna systems (DAS) to manage increasing capacity and coverage requirements. In addition, the market is moving in the direction of the centralized RAN (C-RAN) architecture that centralizes baseband functionality to be shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes. Compared to traditional base stations, C-RAN provides substantial performance and cost-related advantages, such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, and energy efficiency.
Networks are never the same as each network environment is unique. Each service provider network will include densely-populated metro areas that require different types of public and business services. In addition, a typical network can include a rural area with a small scattered population, a shopping mall, or a stadium. The main task of a HetNet is to address these diversified needs and provide continuous network coverage.
A HetNet can be defined as network that uses small cells/Wi-Fi/DAS and macros in the same network.
Research Scope
The global HetNet test equipment market is further segmented into the following:
- Lab-based test equipment
- Field-based test equipment
Research Benefits
Benefits of HetNets include increased support for differentiated services enabled by better coverage and quality of service (QoS):
- Voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE)
- Videoconferencing and unified communications (UC)
- Increased access to cloud-based services
- International roaming
- Hosted private branch exchange (PBX) service
- Preventing customer churn is the number one task for service providers. Because HetNets are extremely complicated from a technical point of view, test equipment has become vital to identifying service impairments, thus preventing customer churn.
Key Issues Addressed:
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- Do future HetNet deployments present business opportunities for test equipment vendors?
- What are the key drivers and restraints that will affect this market during the forecast period?
- What are the technology trends and testing requirements in the global HetNets test equipment market?
- Does existing HetNet test equipment meet end-user needs?
- Which are the market participants to watch?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. HETNET TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW
- HetNet Test Equipment Market Overview
- HetNet Definition
- Overview
- Scope of Study - Guidelines
- Market Definitions
- Testing Scope - Lab-based Test Equipment
- Lab-based Test Equipment Testing
- Testing Scope - Field-based Test Equipment
- Field-based Test Equipment Testing
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Competitive Factors
- Distribution Channels
3. HETNETS - ENABLING CAPACITY AND COVERAGE
- HetNets - Enabling Capacity and Coverage
- Technical Overview and Concepts
- HetNet Mobility Chart
- HetNet Deployment Strategies
- HetNet Infrastructure Revenue Analysis by Region
4. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL HETNETS TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET
- Drivers and Restraints - Total HetNets Test Equipment Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL HETNETS TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET
- Forecasts and Trends - Total HetNets Test Equipment Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- HetNet Test Equipment Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Geographic Analysis
6. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL HETNETS TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET
- Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total HetNets Test Equipment Market
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis Discussion
- Competitive Environment
7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: Combination and Integrated Offerings
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. LAB-BASED TEST EQUIPMENT TESTING SEGMENT
- Lab-based Test Equipment Testing Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis Discussion
9. FIELD-BASED TEST EQUIPMENT TESTING SEGMENT
- Field-based Test Equipment Testing Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis Discussion
10. PRODUCT ANALYSIS
- Product Analysis
- Product List
- Product Analysis - R&S
- Product Analysis - Anritsu
- Product Analysis - Keysight Technologies
- Product Analysis - Cobham Wireless
- Product Analysis - VIAVI Solutions Inc.
- Product Analysis - Infovista (Ascom)
- Product Analysis - Accedian Networks
- Product Analysis - Spirent
- Product Analysis - Azimuth Systems
11. THE LAST WORD
- The Last Word
- Conclusions
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
12. APPENDIX
- Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dcrhgk/global_hetnet?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716