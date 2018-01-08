Timothy Jacob Jensen is named Designer of the Year 2017 in China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Jacob Jensen, Chief Designer and CEO at Jacob Jensen Design has been named Designer of the year 2017 by the Chinese design publication Trendshome Magazine. The relationship between Design and Responsibility is the main focus of Trendshome Magazine.

Design today is not only about giving a product a beautiful form- it leans more towards showcasing values through design. In other words, designers can improve people's lives through good designs and eventually change people's lifestyles, their mindset and, ultimately, the world.

Trendshome Magazine highlights Timothy Jacob Jensen's design work, the JACOB JENSEN' Air Quality Monitor as a sensible product with a good balance between life-improving functionality and beauty.

"With the new JACOB JENSEN Air Quality Monitor, we aim to improve health and quality of life by putting indoor climate on the agenda. You can live without food for a month and without water for a week, but only without air for five minutes. It is important to be aware of the air we breathe," says Timothy Jacob Jensen.

We spend about 90 percent of our time indoors, exposing ourselves to various airborne pollutants. The JACOBJENSEN Air Quality Monitor is a user-friendly product featuring a built-in Quad-colour light that glows according to air quality index level. It is ideal for aquick reading, even for small children.

The JACOB JENSEN Air Quality Monitor has just received the German Design Award 2018 in the category of Human-Machine-Interface.

Another design which is highly praised by Trendshome Magazine is the Phicomm K3 router designed by Jacob Jensen Design.

The router is the heart of communication in many homes, and Jacob Jensen Design wanted to give it the credit it deserves and make people appreciate it instead of hiding it away. Phicomm K3 reflects the distinct design language of Jacob Jensen Design. Its attractive and compact shape invites you to regard it as an interior decoration piece.

Even before it was launched, the Phicomm K3 router was awarded the prestigious German 2017 iF Design Award in February 2017.

After receiving the news of Trendshome Magazine naming Timothy Jacob Jensen Designer of the Year, he expressed his gratitude:

"I would like to thank Trendshome Magazine for this honour. I could never have achieved this without my fellow designers. The vision of our design studios is to contribute to a higher standard of living by creating professional opportunities for design talents, passing on the Jacob Jensen design tradition to the new generation. Through our continuous efforts, we hope to contribute to a better world though mutual trust and education- and of course beautiful design solutions."

The featured article has been published in Trendshome Magazine's December issue with a reach of 800,000 readers across mainland China.

AboutJacobJensenDesign

A characteristic design language with a proven and exceptionally enduring global appeal is what sets the design studio Jacob Jensen Design apart.

During the early 1960s, Danish designer Jacob Jensen mergedtheInternationalandMAYA stylesinaunique,ultramodern design language with maximum consumer appeal.Helabeled it "Different but not Strange".Since themid-1980s,hisson, Chief Designer and CEO Timothy Jacob Jensen, has continued to refine and evolve the design style by applying it to new areas and product categories. Together the two generations have created a classic yet visionary design language that continues to influence and enrich the world through innovative designs.

Jacob Jensen Design was established in Denmark in 1958. Today, it is the most award-winning design consultancy in Scandinavia. With more than half a century's worth of experience in design, innovation, technology and communication, Jacob Jensen Design provides design and branding solutions for companies all over the world.

In 2012, Timothy Jacob Jensen was appointed professor and the first master of DeTao Masters Academy, Shanghai, China, and in 2014 Jacob Jensen Design established its sister studio in Bangkok in collaboration with King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi.

