The global automotive brake rotors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive brake rotors market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three segments by rotor type that includes smooth rotor, slotted rotor, and drilled rotor.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automotive brake rotors market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

APAC: largest automotive brake rotors market

The automotive brake rotors market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The strong automotive market in China and India experiencing increasing volume sales of passenger vehicles is expected to drive the global market. The high market share for entry-level vehicles corresponds to the high market share of conventional brake rotors. Asia, which is the home to some of the renowned world rally events, makes the region a dominant force in the global motor racing market.

"The adoption rate of advanced safety systems is high in the APAC region due to the economic growth and well-developed infrastructure that makes use of such systems more feasible. The rapid economic growth in this region has boosted the per-capita income over the past couple of years and this has increased the purchasing power of consumers leading to higher automobile sales. All such factors serve as a market promoter for the automotive brake rotors market," says Keerthi Balu, a leadautomotive components research expert from Technavio.

Automotive brake rotors market in EMEA

The European Union in EMEA is the major contributor to the growth of the market. The Western European economies such as Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands dominate the brake rotors market in Europe because of high volume sales of automobiles. The automotive market in Europe is one of the most advanced markets, wherein most of the new advanced automotive technologies are tested and made available for commercial applications such as powertrain, safety, and performance systems.

"Europe is home to one of the largest luxury car markets in the world. The developed economies in western Europe are dominating the regional automotive market. It is home to some of the world's leading automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Bentley, and Volkswagen. Consequently, the presence of such key automakers in the region has led to the high penetration rate of advanced automotive technologies. The region finds significant penetration of brake rotors, along with performance brake rotors," says Keerthi

Automotive brake rotors market in the Americas

The US and Canada in North America are the major contributors to the brake rotors market. The high-volume sales of passenger vehicles in these countries drive the market. Moreover, the high popularity of sports and performance cars in the region, backed by regional motorsports dynamics, is further driving the market for performance brake rotors as OEM fitted and aftermarket.

The US and Canada have high market shares in terms of many vehicles. There is a high popularity for SUVs and pickup trucks for personal use. North America witnesses a high penetration rate of slotted and driller brake rotors as well. This is because of the developed automotive market and regional market dynamics. In Latin America, the penetration rate of smooth brake rotor is high as many markets are still developing. Brazil is one of the fastest emerging markets in South America.

The top vendors in the automotive brake rotors market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Aisin Seiki

Brembo

Bosch

EBC Brakes

Federal-Mogul

SGL Group

Surface Transforms

