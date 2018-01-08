

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citi said it has entered into dual agreements to integrate its full suite of U.S. mortgage products into a single digital platform for its clients. A new front-end digital experience, LoanFx, from Digital Risk LLC, a provider of digital technology platforms and services, will be complemented by a new loan origination system, LoanSphere Empower, from Black Knight.



Citi will initiate implementation of new solutions immediately, with full production expected in early 2019.



