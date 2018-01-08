Trading in Cantargia AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 11, 2018.



Short name: CANTA BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010600122 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146701 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.