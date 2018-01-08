DURHAM, N.C., 2018-01-08 16:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP, a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and MSPs, today announced its SolarWinds N-central Mobile app is now available on iOS and Android devices, allowing users to manage their dashboards, review alerts, and launch scripts at any time from their smartphone or tablet.



SolarWinds N-central is a highly configurable remote monitoring and management platform that offers on-premises and hosted options for managed services providers who require more customization and advanced scalability. The SolarWinds N-central Mobile app enables users to:



-- Activate strong integrated security features, including antivirus scans, patch management, and backup -- Gain full oversight of customers' networks, endpoints, and servers, and the ability to manage alerts -- Provide sophisticated automation without having to learn a new scripting language -- Manage hardware and software monitoring as well as full asset and customer management -- Take control of customers' desktops with fast remote access, including permission to transfer files and deliver remote commands when there is an issue



"We are pleased to announce that users of SolarWinds N-central can now view the health of networks under their management from any iOS or Android device-if an issue needs to be reviewed and managed while on the road, SolarWinds N-central Mobile app has it covered," said Greg Lissy, vice president of product management at SolarWinds MSP. "For example, if an end user loses a device-which may include personal client information such as credit card details-the mobile app has the ability to immediately lock down the device, reset the password, or fully wipe the device, all from their smartphone or tablet."



About SolarWinds MSP



SolarWinds MSP empowers IT service providers with technologies that fuel their success. Solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation-both on-premises and in the cloud, backed by actionable data insights, help IT service providers get the job done easier and faster. SolarWinds MSP helps our customers focus on what matters most-meeting their SLAs and delivering services efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit solarwindsmsp.com



The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other SolarWinds MSP and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.



© 2017 SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. All rights reserved.



For more information: Karla Walls Karla.walls@solarwinds.com