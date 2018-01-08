United States Transportation and Logistics Market Insights 2017: Technological Advancements and Strong e-Commerce Growth will Drive Freight Demand and Warehouse Segment Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights - The United States" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aim of this insight is to research and analyze the key developments and trends related to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and logistics and warehousing sectors in the United States.

The US economy underwent lackluster growth in 2016 due to a sharp decline in the energy sector, reduced exports, and a drop in investment due to the appreciation of the Dollar. Expansionary fiscal policies, supported by a rise in public investment and tax cuts, are expected to boost the economy in 2018. A rise in wages is likely to offset the sluggish external demand and fuel economic growth through 2017.



Road and rail remain the most utilized modes of transportation in the United States. Bulk goods account for almost half of the industry's revenue. The challenges faced in terms of widening highways in urban areas have prompted discussions on a host of alternative measures to mitigate congestion. One of the alternatives encouraged by the DOT is the diversion of truck freight to rail and water. The Freight Development Plan, which includes strategies to address the bottlenecks in transportation systems, will focus on reducing congestion, improving freight safety, encouraging technology adoption, and boosting intermodal connectivity to increase efficiency and competitiveness.



Logistics start-ups will play a key role in the freight transportation through the trucking segment due to the growing number of innovative online freight solutions. Modern warehouses are becoming automated with the application of robotic and wearables solutions, with a focus on improving efficiency. US warehousing rents are predicted to increase due to shortages of modern warehouses. Amazon is clearly making the largest e-Commerce impact.



In a move to compete with Amazon, Walmart is investing heavily in the build-out of its e-Commerce fulfillment network. Automated cars, Uber for Trucks, and platooning will make a foray into logistics. Mobile tracking, biometrics, Big Data analytics, smart inventory management, real-time goods tracking, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, robotics, drones, and 3D printing are among the most prominent technological innovations.



Key Features:

To provide an overview of the key factors driving economy and trade

To analyze the role of the transport and logistics sector in driving the country's economy

To identify the initiatives undertaken by the government to improve efficiency and reduce logistics costs

To furnish a detailed analysis of the advancements in digital technologies

To provide an in-depth analysis of how the traditional value chain is transformed as a result of technology advancements, e-Commerce growth, regulatory changes, and investment

To identify the emerging opportunities as a result of economic and technology transformations and how they are expected to change the competitive environment

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Outlook and Insights

2. Research Scope and Methodology

Transportation and Logistics Market Insights

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Economic and Trade Indicators

GDP Growth Trends by Region

GDP Growth Trends - The United States

National Growth Trends

National GDP Forecast

External Trade and Current Account Balance

Inflation Rate

Trade by Region

Top Import and Export Partners

Key Macro Developments

4. Freight Transportation

Transportation and Logistics Market Size

Sea Freight

Road Freight

Air Freight

New Truck Registration Trends

Road Freight Composition

Overview of Transportation Technologies

Innovation and Technology Trends

Transportation - OEM Outlook

5. Logistics and Warehousing

Logistics Outsourcing Trends

Warehousing Rent

Regional Warehousing Market Developments

Warehousing Market Insights

6. Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities

Outlook and Insights

Growth Opportunity - Transportation, Warehousing, and Logistics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Uber

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/97df2m/united_states?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716