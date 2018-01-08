sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

211,00 Euro		+6,00
+2,93 %
WKN: A0F5DE ISIN: US0567521085 Ticker-Symbol: B1C 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
210,47
211,42
18:15
210,00
211,00
18:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR
BAIDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAIDU INC ADR211,00+2,93 %
TOMTOM NV8,196-0,63 %