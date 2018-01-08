TomTom (TOM2) and Zenuity today announced that they will accelerate the future of driving by collaborating on "Zenuity Connected Roadview" for autonomous vehicles. TomTom's HD Map will power the localization, perception and path planning in the Zenuity autonomous driving software stack, in combination with on-vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar and LiDAR, to create a continuously updated map. The collaboration between Zenuity and TomTom creates a strong offer accelerating the OEMs pursuit towards AD/ADAS by building on vision, radar, and LiDAR localization and live update.

With Zenuity Connected Roadview, vehicles will have a better understanding of the local road geometry, which will provide numerous benefits including smoother braking when entering a curve or continued steering assistance when lane markers are poor or temporarily absent.

TomTom's HD Map is a digital map product aimed at making automated vehicles safer and more comfortable by complementing sensors, powering accurate localization and enabling path planning. TomTom's HD Map already covers the USA, Western Europe and Japan with over 380,000 km of highways and interstates mapped. With leading coverage of HD Maps and advanced mapmaking technologies, TomTom is helping realize the autonomous driving vision.

The TomTom HD Map content will be delivered to Zenuity's Connected Roadview via TomTom AutoStream, an innovative map delivery service for autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems, announced today at CES. It enables vehicles to build a horizon for the road ahead by streaming the latest map data from the TomTom cloud. By ensuring that the map used to power advanced driving functions is always the latest, TomTom AutoStream enhances driver comfort and safety.

Zenuity is at the forefront in the development of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) technologies. The company is expected to have its first driver assistance products available for sale by 2019, with autonomous driving technologies following shortly thereafter.

Zenuity, with offices in Sweden (Gothenburg), U.S. (Detroit), and in Germany (Munich), is a joint venture of Autoliv and Volvo Cars, the first-ever ADAS and AD technology collaboration between a tier one supplier and a leading premium car manufacturer. While Autoliv is the exclusive supplier and distribution channel for all Zenuity products sold to third parties, there is no exclusivity toward any customer or the owners.

Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom, said: "We're committed to working with smart partners like Zenuity who share our vision to accelerate the future of driving. This collaboration proves the value of the TomTom HD Map and TomTom AutoStream as critical components for autonomous vehicles."

Dennis Nobelius, CEO, Zenuity, said: "We determined early on that working closely with an experienced partner like TomTom is key for us in making ADAS/AD real. TomTom holds ideal knowledge and technology for our autonomous driving software offers and, just as important, TomTom shares our commitment to safety that is paramount to the autonomous driving experience. Together, we will lead the industry with innovative solutions for all OEMs."

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; personal navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 137 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries.

To read our story, visit www.tomtom.com

