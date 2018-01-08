An un-named PV maker is seeking $54 million in state and local incentives to build its U.S. headquarters in the state, along with investing $410 million to build two factories employing 800 workers.

One of the great contentions of the Section 201 trade case about to be decided by U.S. President Trump is what effect it will have upon the solar industry - specifically jobs. While any trade action that makes imported solar more expensive will harm jobs related to deployment - which currently make up the large majority of solar employment - there is the potential for new factories to be built to supply U.S. demand and to bring jobs and even supply chain with them.

But while the industry waits for Trump to make a decision, at least one global solar company is already investigating U.S. manufacturing. The city of Jacksonville, Florida, is currently ...

