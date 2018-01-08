Launch of TomTom AutoStream MotionQ for autonomous vehicles, partnerships with Baidu, Qualcomm

TomTom (TOM2), today revealed new technologies for autonomous driving, with the launch of TomTom AutoStream a game-changing map delivery service that enables vehicles to build a horizon for the road ahead by streaming the latest map data from the TomTom cloud. Also announced today is TomTom MotionQ, a unique predictive driving concept to ensure the comfort of passengers in self-driving transport.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006288/en/

TomTom Accelerates the Future of Driving with New Technologies and Partnerships (Photo: Business Wire)

TomTom AutoStream has launched with two initial partners: Baidu andZenuity, while TomTom MotionQ can be seen in the new Rinspeed Snap, a robo-taxi concept vehicle, which is revealed for the first time at CES.

Finally, TomTom and Qualcomm have announced that they are working together to demonstrate new location technologies for autonomous driving - specifically, fusing the TomTom HD (high definition) Map, with camera technologies and GPS data from the Qualcomm Drive Data Platform, to power highly precise and reliable localisation for connected car applications and autonomous vehicles.

Harold Goddijn, CEO, TomTom, said: "Whether you talk about smart mobility, connected cars or autonomous driving, the minimum common denominator is navigation technologies. The future of mobility relies on a mix of high-definition maps, real-time maps, advanced navigation software, and live data from vehicle sensors. That's why this year we've made key introductions to drive this future, with the launch of TomTom AutoStream, TomTom MotionQ, and important partnerships with the likes of Baidu and Zenuity."

TomTom also announced that it has won a prestigious software award, achieving an industry first by topping the TIOBE Software Quality Award league tables in all three categories: large-, mid- and small-sized projects by providing best-in-class Automotive-grade navigation software for its customers.

The TomTom booth can be found at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, North Hall, Booth #5226, where TomTom will be demonstrating its technologies for autonomous driving, as well as its core technologies in mapping, navigation and traffic.

TomTom MotionQ can be seen in the Rinspeed Snap concept vehicle at the Harman showcase at the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, while the TomTom and Qualcomm demonstration can be seen at Qualcomm Technologies' automotive booth in the Las Vegas Convention Centre, North Hall, booth #5616.

ENDS

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; personal navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 137 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries.

To read our story, visit www.tomtom.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006288/en/

Contacts:

TomTom

Media Contact

Greg Morrison

greg.morrison@tomtom.com

CES 2018 Media materials can be found here.

or

Investor Relations

Bisera Grubesic

ir@tomtom.com

+31 (0) 20 75 75 194